Cledith Bland Church Perkins, age 87, passed away Friday, January 5, 2018, from natural causes at her residence in Mountain City, Tennessee. Mrs. Perkins was married to Eddie E. Perkins who passed away February 4, 2017. They were married August 29, 1948, nearly 69 years. They were both members of First Freewill Baptist Church, Mountain City, Tennessee.

Cledith was born on March 29, 1930, in Johnson County, Tennessee, to the late Herbert Cross and Flora Olive Hall Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Gary and Terry Perkins, two grandsons; Travis Dwight Curd and Eddie Mack Perkins; six brothers: Edward James Church of Michigan, A. G. Church of Johnson City, Tennessee, Glenn Willis Church, Douglas J. Church, Ronnie Lee Church, and Junior Church of Mountain City, Tennessee; and four sisters: Marjorie Ethel Church Tolley, Johnson City; Nell Church Pealer, of Johnson City; Belle Church, and Connie Marie Church Osborne of Mountain City, Tennessee.

Those left to cherish her memory is a daughter, Sharon Fritz and husband Jim of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sons: Larry Perkins and wife Carol, Jerry Perkins, and Perry Perkins all of Mountain City, Tennessee; a brother Walter Reid Church of Butler, Tennessee. She has eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Cledith’s greatest love was her family. Being a homemaker was a fulfilling occupation for her. The highlight of Mrs. Perkins day in recent months was a visit from her great grandchildren who rushed to her with hugs and kisses. Cledith also enjoyed working in her vegetable garden, quilting when possible, and going for joy rides with family and friends. Before she became so ill, she enjoyed shopping and going out to eat.

Funeral services for Cledith Perkins will be conducted on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. from the First Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Poe and Rev. Daniel Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. from the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Everyone is asked to assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be nephew Tony Church; nephew Chuck Seminski, nephew Billy Reid Fletcher, Kenneth Rowman, Jett Arnold, and Johnny Arnold.

Honorary Pallbearers are: brother Walter Church, nephew Jim Tester, nephew Mark Hughes, son-in-law Jim Fritz, Jack Arnold, and Jordan Farthing.

The family want to extend a special appreciation to Ginger Peters, Jenny Barry, Cindy Church, Jordan Farthing, and many other Silver Angels, who helped care for Mrs. Perkins in the home. Especially, Ginger Peters and niece Cindy Church who were so devoted to her.

