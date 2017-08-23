Clare May, age 84, of Oxford, PA, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Jennersville Regional Hospital. She was the wife of Ralph G. May, who passed away in 1994, and with whom she shared 41 years of marriage.

Born in Mountain

City, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ferd and Maggie Warren Morefield.

Clare was the gate keeper at the Avon Lake Sportsmen Club for many years.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, eating, going to Delaware Park, but her most cherished role was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Clare was a member of the Oxford Senior Center.

She is survived by four sons, R. Wayne May and his wife Cathy of Wilmington, DE, Ronnie May and his wife Teresa of West Grove, PA, David May of Nottingham, PA and Ken May and his wife Leslie of Newark, DE; two brothers, Carl Morefield of West Grove, PA and Russell Morefield of Laurel Bloomery, TN; three sisters, Bertie Morefield and Shirley Widener both of Laurel Bloomery, TN and Katherine Wheatley of Fruitland, MD; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Clare was predeceased by one son, Steven “Tubby” May; one daughter-in-law, Ramona May, and four sisters.

Visitation was held from 10:00 to 12:00 Friday morning, July 21, 2017, at the Kennett Square Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Bayard Road, Kennett Square, PA. Her Funeral service followed at 12:00. Burial was in the New London Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Route 896, New London, PA.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

