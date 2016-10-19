Chester Joseph Johnson, age 63, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born on December 14, 1952 to the late Robert William Johnson and Emma Decker Johnson.

Chester was an avid NASCAR fan. His favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr. He also enjoyed watching old movies and loved being outdoors.

Those left to cherish his memories include his partner, Sheryl Courtney; son, Chester Johnson Jr.; sisters: Marie, Alma, Pearl, Betty, and Roberta; brothers: William, Robert, Edward and Raymond; grandchildren: Christopher Craven and Austin Johnson and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with Pastor Dwayne Dickson officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Chester Joseph Johnson has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.