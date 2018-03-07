Charles Robert Steele

Charles Robert “Bobby” Steele, age 84, passed away Saturday February 24, 2018.

Bobby liked listening to Gospel music, watching Nascar, wood working, and spending time with his dog, Poncho.

Bobby served in the US Army.

Survivors include: two daughters, Shelia Blevins of Glade Spring, Virginia. And Pamela Terry & husband Kris of Butler, TN.

Two sons: Allen Balthazr & wife Dawn of Bristol, TN and Scotty Balthazr of Bristol, VA.

One sister: Evelyn Taylor

One brother: Raymond Steele

13 Grandchildren

2 Great Grandchildren

1 Great great granddaughter

Several nieces & nephews

Special friends: Members of the turkey track band, as well as members of the diailsis center.

It was Bobby’s wished to be cremated & no service to be held.

