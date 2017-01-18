Charles Robert ‘Chuck’ Walker, age 60, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday evening, January 12, 2017. He was born on March 31, 1956 to the late Robert Shanklin ‘RS’ Walker and Mary Gladys Woods Walker.

Chuck was a 1974 graduate of Johnson County High School. He had worked for Ernest Warren for many years and had also worked in various sawmills and at Burlington. He loved to be outdoors working and piddling. He enjoyed animals and had a special love for horses.

He was a member of Locust Gap Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters: Linnie F. Walker and Diane Hawkins and husband Jody; special friend who he considered a sister, Mechelle Brown Arney; step sons: Scott Mosley and David Mosley; daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Mosley; step grandchildren: Trey Mosley, Christian Mosley, Addison Mosley, Christopher Evans, Jessica Mosley and Renae Mosley; aunts: Shirley Michael and husband Bill, Betty Mink, Mary Hicks, Blanche Settlemyre and Opal Woods; uncles: John Eggers and wife Glenda, Connie Eggers and Jim Woods; great uncle, Hugh Walker; special cousin, Geena Atwood; special little buddy, Corbin Atwood; many special friends.

Graveside service and interment for Chuck will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017 at the Walker Family Cemetery with Pastor Junior Seatz and Frank Rash officiating. Special music will be provided by Mr. Marion Church. Pallbearers will be Jerry Grindstaff, Jody Hawkins, Bill Michael, Jesse Atwood, Joseph Atwood and Jake Ward. Honorary pallbearers are Randy McKinney, Danny Grindstaff, Bill Wilson and Steve Snyder.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 460 Slimp Branch Road, Mountain City, TN.

