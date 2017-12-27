Charles L. “Charlie” Woods, age 80, of Mountain City, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday December 16, 2017 at his home. He was born on June 14, 1937 in Johnson County, TN to the late Abner Lloyd Woods and Idell Woods. In addition to his parents Charlie was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle Jo Woods and by a son Harold Eugene Woods, several sisters and brothers.

He is survived by his son, Brad Woods and wife Linda, granddaughter, Marlena Townsend and husband Justin, great grandchildren; Dalton, Bentley, Casen and Maddex, Special sister-in-law, Barbara Trivett, and her son Darrell, sisters; Georgia and Lucille, brother, Truman, several nieces and nephews.

It was Charlie’s request that no visitation or funeral service be held.

Family graveside service and burial was held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Charles L. “Charlie” Woods has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.