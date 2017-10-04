Celesta Christine Robinson, age 68, of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. She was born on December 24, 1948 to the late William and Mary Mae Stewart Thomas. In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Catherine Wright.

Christine was a Christian and member of Appalachian Church of Christ.

She loved to work on crafts especially embroidery. She loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Christine worked at Silver Lake for many years and the Senior Citizens Center.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband of 49 years, Bill Robinson; daughters and sons-in-laws: Lisa and Danny Jones, Kimberly and Nate Smith and Rachael Jones who was also Christine’s caregiver; sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Melissa Robinson, William and Melissa Robinson and Dustin and Kayla Jones; sisters: Glenda Reece, Linda Thomas, Mary Smith, Dorothy Smith and Donna Dickens; brother, William E. Thomas; grandchildren: Jordan Robinson, Austin Robinson, Danielle Robinson, Dalton Robinson, Desirea Robinson, Derek Robinson, Haley Jones and Kelsey Buchanan; great grandchildren: Parker Robinson and Emarie Buchanan; her dearest friend, Ruby Gentry; several cousins, nieces and nephews and her special four legged friends, Russell and Duece.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Buddy Morefield officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at11:00 .m. Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Thomas Cemetery (located behind Christine’s residence). Pallbearers will be Michael Robinson, William Robinson, Dustin Jones, Jordan Robinson, Darrell Robinson, Christopher Reece and Roger Reece. Honorary pallbearers are Earl Thomas, Austin Robinson, Nate Smith, Mike Wills, and all of her friends at Senior Citizens Center.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home 840 Dry Stone Branch Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Celesta Christine Robinson has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.