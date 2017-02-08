Carolyn Sue Blevins Puckett, age 68, of Damascus, VA passed away on Saturday January 28, 2017 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA after a lengthy illness. She was born on August 17, 1948 in Washington County, VA; to Dorothy Rouse Blevins of Damascus, VA and to the late Thurman Woodrow Blevins. In addition to her father Carolyn was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Summitt, three grandchildren, Brittany Puckett Carroll, Evan Fritts and Coty Thomas.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and was loved by all and loved all and will be truly missed. Carolyn was a hard worker, loyal, devoted, dedicated and a good friend to many. She was a devout Christian and now is in heaven.

In addition to her mother Carolyn is survived by her husband of 48 years Bradley K. Puckett of Damascus, VA, her children: Jessica and Kevin Fritts, Toni and Anthony Keller, Scott Puckett, Doug and Amanda Puckett and Bradley Cook Puckett; grandchildren, Jordon Cook, Brian Cook, Hannah Puckett, Coltin Puckett, Kevin T. Fritts, Isabella Puckett and Lyric Fritts; great- grandchildren, Paiten Carroll, Teighlor Ross, Zaden Ross and Sophia Trivett; sister, Myrtle Jones, brothers, Charles Blevins, Bob Blevins, Danny Blevins and Randy Blevins several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends, special friend Selma Thomas. Special Thanks from the family to Dr. Troy Reece.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from the Church of God Prophecy in Glade Spring, VA with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Danny Medford and Levi Puckett officiating. Graveside service and burial will follow from Mock Cemetery, Damascus, VA. Pallbearers will be Chuck Blevins, Albert Spicer, Randy Ray Blevins, Michael Blevins, Dwayne Duffield and Kermit Turner, Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Keller, Kevin Fritts, Melissa Arnold, Jamie Widener, Blair Blevins and Bradley Cook Puckett.

Flowers are welcome.

Friends may call at the home 824 Hillcrest Ave. Damascus, VA 24236.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Carolyn Sue Blevins Puckett has entrusted her service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.