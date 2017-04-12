Carolyn Moody Pleasant, age 60, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2017. She was born on July 23, 1956 to the late Edward Dean Moody and Ruby Kate Wilson Moody.

Carolyn loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed hiking. She had a special love for animals, especially her dogs.

Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Randy ‘Bo’ Pleasant; sister, Nancy Mahala and husband Buster; brothers; Billy Moody, Jimmy Moody and wife Barbara and Danny Moody; several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Carolyn will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shannon Courtner officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Carolyn Moody Pleasant has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.