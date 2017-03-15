Carol Sanders May, age 45 passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

She was born October 11, 1971 to Nancy Leffler Sanders of Mountain City, TN and the late John C. Sanders.

She loved her pets and gardening.

Carol is also survived by her mother, Nancy; Son, Warren May of Mountain City, TN.

Two sisters: Mary Sanders, Barbara Woodard and special friend Jerry Hyder of Mountain City; Several nieces and nephews; Special friends: Shawn Malone, Mountain City, TN and Barbara and Joe Paisley of Mountain City, TN.

In loving memory of Carol May by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Cameron Dula officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

We will assemble at the Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN at 1:45 p.m. to await graveside service at 2:00 p.m. At other times friends may call at the home of her mother, 146 Perdue Lane, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

The family of Carol May has placed her services in the competent and caring hands of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN 37683.