Calvin Octave Franklin Jr, age 64, passed away January 26, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center, Mountain City, TN. after a short battle with cancer. He was born August 8, 1952 to the late Calvin Octave Franklin Sr. and Louise English Franklin of Germantown, Tennessee. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by one brother and five sisters.

Calvin or “Buster” as he was fondly remembered by his family, is survived by his favorite nephew, Calvin Colbert, Dallas Texas and favorite niece, Ginger Worrell, Atlanta, Ga. and Cousin Celeste Chargois, Baton Rouge, La. and eight other nieces and nephews.

Calvin is also survived by his Mountain City family George and Andy Wright, Keith Wright, Jamie and Timbra Wright and Sarah and Keegan Wright. Calvin was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, TN and Vanderbilt University where he graduated with double major in political science and Russian studies. He returned to Memphis to work for the Tanner Media Company and his brother Edward O. Franklin in the restaurant and hotel business. Calvin came to Mountain City in 1993 to visit his longtime friends, George and Andy and after a few weeks he decided he wanted to make Johnson County his home. Over the next 23 years he dealt with several health issues but became involved playing bridge in several groups and due to his bridge master status, he was able to instruct and teach. He also enjoyed reading and spending hours solving difficult crossword and Sudoku puzzles.

Calvin enjoyed talking politics, sharing his family history and travels in Europe when he was a teenager. He liked working with numbers and helping many people with their taxes.

He Loved a good hamburger grilled out and watching Vanderbilt play any sport especially basketball.

It was Calvin’s wishes to be cremated and have his ashes interred in his family plot in Calvary Cemetery in Memphis, TN

A celebration of his life will be conducted Sunday February 19, 2017 from 2 till 4 pm, in the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Johnson County Senior Citizens Center, 128 College Street, Mountain City, TN or the Johnson County Public Library Building Fund, 219 North Church Street also in Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for the Calvin Franklin family are being provided by the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee.