Burnice Clyde Gentry, age 73, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday night, November 19, 2017 at his residence, with his family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1944 in Johnson County to Dorothy Absher Gentry and the late Calvin Eugene Gentry. In addition to his father, Burnice was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Ruth Wilson Gentry; sons: Steven Clyde Gentry, Richard Eugene Gentry and Jon David Gentry and a brother, Paul Gentry.

Burnice worked at the JCHS for 21 years as Head Custodian. He had also worked at the Mountain City Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

He loved fishing, wrestling, race cars and football. Burnice was a ‘jokester’ and was always laughing and cutting up. We will miss his sense of humor and his laughter.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 34 years, Linda Slemp Gentry; loving daughters: Connie Gentry and Tammy Wilson; mother, Dorothy Gentry; granddaughters: Kelsey Gentry and Danielle Dugger; great grandson, Hero Reign Taylor; brothers: Roger Gentry and wife Wanda, Bob Gentry and wife Betty; sisters: Janie Trivette and husband Brian, Darlene Dunn and husband Larry; sisters-in-law, Mary Slemp and Shelby Gentry; brother-in-law, Larry Slemp; special friends: Suzanne Dial, Angie Stout, Pastor Steven Spencer, Charlene McCarty, Staff of Mountain City Care Center and Amedysis Hospice, especially Mandy Ward and Gail Miller; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Bentley and Brother-in-law, Larry Dunn officiating. Special music will be provided by Larry and Brenda Barry and Megan McEwen. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Gentry, Bud Gentry, Gary Gentry, Doug Price, Everett Brown and Logan Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are James Parker, Larry Slemp, Rick Ramsey, Daryl Reece, Brian Storie and Danny Cullop.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 911 Dillon Road, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Burnice Clyde Gentry has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.