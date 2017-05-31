Brian “Shorty” Ward, age 51, of Mountain City, TN passed away on Friday May 19, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on March 15, 1966 in Chicago, IL to Herbert Ward and Jane Greenwell Ward.

Brian was a 1984 graduate of Johnson County High School and a member of the only team to go to the state playoffs in basketball. He enjoyed watching and playing sports. He loved to watch his nieces play ball. Brian also loved children of all ages and was great with kids. He loved picking on his CNA’s and nurses and enjoyed time with his family and friends.

He got Meningitis in 2014 and that left him unable to walk but that never crushed his spirits. He was always positive and was always taking care of others and always put everybody before himself. He was loved deeply by his family and friends. His heart and determination was inspirational.

Brian was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith William Ward on August 22, 2003 and Tony H. Ward on August 3, 2009 and best friend and brother, Jimmy Bellemy. Also preceding were his grandparents, Dewey and Roxy Greenwell and Parks and Ludella Ward.

In addition to his parents, Herbert and Jane Ward, Brian is survived by a sister, Janet Ward Brooks and husband Jesse of Butler, TN; brother, Gregory Ward of Butler, TN; nieces, Courtney and Brittney Brooks and Sara Ward; nephew, Adam Ward and wife Tiffany, two great nieces, Jania and Renesmee Ward, several cousins, aunts and uncle and many special friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel from 4 – 6:00 p.m. with the Graveside to follow at the Cowan Town Cemetery with Pastor Lynn Hicks to officiate. Pallbearers will be Bobby Michael, Craig Reece, Wayne Thomas, Adam Ward, Jesse Brooks and Jeff Pardue. Honorary pallbearer Dwight Greenwell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his sister, 865 Dugger Hollow Rd. Butler, TN 37640.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Brian Ward has entrusted his service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.