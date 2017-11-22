Bobby Wayne Colson

Bobby Colson, age 77, of 6053 Highway 91 North Mountain City, passed away Saturday, November 15, 2017.

Bobby was born in Monroe Tennessee, on May 25, 1940 to the late Hershal Craig Colson and Willie Mae Long Colson. Bobby was also preceded in death by his brothers: Randy Craig, Ed, and Bedford Colson; sisters: Opal Pryor, Lorretta Rainey and Olene Whitsitt. He enjoyed playing with dogs, listening to music, watching football and collecting guns. Bobby was a U.S Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War.

Those left to cherish Bobby’s memory include: the mother of his children; Margaret Colson, of Maryville, TN; daughter; Sonya Lane Garland of Nashville, TN. son; Scott Colson, of Mountain City, TN; grandchildren; Heidi Clevenger of Mountain City, TN, Luke and Charlie Clevenger of Muncie, IN. great grandchildren; Kelsie Terrill, of Mountain City, TN, Nova Pate, Bregayle Pate, and Hollyn Ferrell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 5:00 p.m Wednesday, November 15, 2017 in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel with Dwayne Dickson officiating. Visitation will be between 4:00 p.m – 5:00 p.m prior to the funeral service. Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will follow the funeral service.

