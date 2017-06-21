Bobby Gentry

Laurel Bloomery-

Mr. Bobby Gentry, age 64, of 405 Gentry Cemetery Road, Laurel Bloomery, TN passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Sperry, Iowa. He was born December 4, 1952 in Johnso n County, TN to the Fredrick Russell Gentry and Lois Jean Fritts and enjoyed Hunting and Fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was a United States Army Veteran having served during Vienam.

Survivors include: Son: Robert Christopher Gentry, Rogersville, TN. 4 sisters: Linda Carter Jennings LA, Brenda Isham and Husband Dr. Aubrey Isham, Jacksboro, TN, Lisa Hawkins Phillips and husband Carl, Kingsport, TN, and Sherry Knight and husband Lee, Millers Creek, N.C.

In addition, he had two grandsons: Christoper and Elijah, Nephews and Nieces; Richard Eller, J Paul Eller, Joshua Carter, Joseph Carter, Madison Phillips and Allison Phillip, Special Friends: Mike Hill, Fred O’Daffer and David Campbell.

A funeral service for Bobby will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be: Richard Eller, Joshua Cater, Joseph Carter, Aubrey Isham MD, Mike Hill, David Campbell, Gary Gentry and Greg Bishop.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will be conducted on Friday June 16, 2017 at 11 a.m.i in the Gentry Cemetery. with Military Honors accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

The Family of Bobby Gentry has placed his service in the care of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN