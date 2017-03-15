Mr. Bobby Gene Mast, son of the late Hoy Lee Mast and Elizabeth Pearl (Anderson) Mast, was born on June 24, 1931 in Sugar Grove, North Carolina. He attended public school in Cove Creek and at an early age he professed his faith in Jesus Christ by joining Evergreen Baptist Church in Trade, Tennessee where he was a dedicated member. After moving to Maryland, he attended Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Rising Sun, Maryland.

Bobby Mast was united in marriage to Violet Mae Robinson on December 19, 1952. Their union of 64 years, was filled with many blessings including three children. After a 36 year career with the Chrysler Corporation in Newark, Delaware, he retired in 1989.

His integrity and devotion to family is recognized and appreciated by those who knew and loved him. Cherished memories include his stories of growing up in the Appalachian Mountains and childhood adventures with his younger brother Jackie. He peacefully departed this life on March 8, 2017 surrounded by family at his home in North East, Maryland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers William Mast, James Mast, Richard Anderson and Jackie Lee Mast.

His beautiful life will forever be cherished and remembered by his wife: Violet (Robinson) Mast and daughters: Barbara Davis and husband Leo of Troutdale, Virginia, Linda Miller and husband Jon of New Providence, Pennsylvania, and Cathy Rehmeyer and husband Wayne of New Freedom, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Jon Miller, Jr., Bobby Miller and wife Erin, Katelynn Allen and husband Jake, and Matthew Ray and wife Kayte; six great-grandchildren Summer Miller, Ashton Miller, Cooper Miller, Luke Allen, Rosie Quinn Ray and one more on the way. Also, two sisters: Jean Vines and husband Pete of Marion, Virginia and Norma Lee Kyte of Boone, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law: Evelyn Mast of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and Diane Anderson of Niceville, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to their friend Katee Callahan, RN and to the Amedisys nurses, aides and staff for their care and assistance during this difficult time.

Visitation Services for Mr. Bobby Gene Mast will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Crouch Funeral Home in North East, Maryland. Funeral Service and burial will immediately follow the Visitation Service at the North East United Methodist Church Cemetery. After the services family and friends are invited to celebrate his life with a meal and fellowship at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church located at 35 Sylmar Road, Rising Sun, Maryland.

