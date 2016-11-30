Bobby Allen Lewis, age 84, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on October 11, 1932 in Ashe County, North Carolina to the late Charles C. Lewis and Minnie B. Allen Lewis. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his first wife, Norman Jean Clayborn Lewis, also of Ashe County, NC; third wife, Goldie Reece of Trade, TN; one sister, Violet Shaw and two brothers: Charles Dewit Lewis and Paul Lewis and one grandson, Evan Lewis of Mountain City, TN.

Bobby was an avid Reader. He had a special love for American History, especially the Civil War Era. He also enjoyed reading and staying on top of current events.

Those left to cherish his memories include his children: Rick Lewis and wife Charlsie of Wilmington, DE, Anita Lewis of Wilmington, DE, Tim Lewis of Mountain City, TN, Chris Lewis and wife Pam of Greenville, TN and Chris’ mother Jean Welch Large of Bulls Gap, TN (Bobby’s 2nd wife); brothers: Jack Lewis of Street, MD and Jimmy Lewis of Creston, NC; grandchildren: Devan Lewis, Nikki Scott, Wayne and Amanda Osborne; great grandchild, Paxton Scott; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Sandra Perkins of Mountain City, TN for her love and devotion to our dad.

A gathering for friends and family will be held from 1-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2016 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel.

Though appreciated, due to traveling the family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bobby’s memory be made to the Mountain City Care Center, 919 Medical Park Drive, Mountain City, TN 37683 or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Bobby Allen Lewis has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.