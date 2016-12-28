Billy Wayne Fletcher, age 60, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016. He was born on September 4, 1956 to Ina Pearl Fletcher and the late Millard Fletcher.

Billy worked in construction for many years. He was a kind, caring and loving man who was always there to lend a helping hand to family, friends or anyone that needed help, without any questions. He loved animals, especially horses.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Ina Pearl Fletcher; his children: Kevin Potter, Dennis Fletcher and wife Jessica, Cody Fletcher and Shelly Atwood; sisters: Sharon Church and husband Walter, Jean Osborne and husband Frank and Jane Worman and husband Andy; grandchildren: Adrian, Zane, Caleb and Tommy; nephews: Billy Reed Fletcher and Brent Whitehead and many, many special friends and neighbors.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Fletcher Family Cemetery, located on Sink Valley Road, Butler, TN with Pastor Harvey White ad Pastor Dan Wood officiating. Pallbearers are Billy Reed Fletcher, James Dean Forrester , Craig Peters, Shane Adams, Dan Oliver, Rick Rathbun, Travis McCloud, Russ Bonde. Honorary pallbearers are Walter Church, Frank Osborne, Andy Worman, James Walsh, Lloyd McCloud and Scott Forrester.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his mother, Ina Pearl Fletcher, 460 Piercetown Road, Butler, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Billy Wayne Fletcher has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.