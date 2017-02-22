Billy Wallace Horne, age 84, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born on January 16, 1933 to the late Worley and Belle Icenhour Horne. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Horne; sisters: Ruby Horne, Ruth Horne and Emma Pope Walton; brother, Lynnville Horne.

Billy loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and loved squirrel hunting and his dogs. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes. He enjoyed music, especially Bluegrass and was a gifted fiddle player. Like most men of his generation, Billy was a proud farmer and also worked at sawmills throughout his life.

Eva was the love of his life. His goal in life was to spread the Gospel so people could go to heaven. He loved his family and friends and would do anything to help anyone out. He was also a funny man and enjoyed joking around and having fun.

Billy was a Korean War Veteran and honorably served in the United States Army.

He was a member and Deacon of Doe Valley Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sisters: Juanita Tester and Betty Canter; brothers: Daniel Horne, Robert Horne and wife Linda and Richard Horne and wife Sally; brother-in-law, Johnny Roberts and wife Ilene; sisters-in-law, Lois Wilson and Peggy Hawkins; several nieces and nephews who were very close to him and loved him dearly and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Daniel Jones, J.C. Greene and Barry Dunn officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the JC Wilson Cemetery. Pallbearers are Michael Hodge, Carroll Canter, Larry Canter, Josh Lawley, Dustin Bunting, Jeffrey Wilcox and Robert Horne. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Tester, Dr. Whitlock, Dr. Griffith, Dr. Shine and Jim Bunting.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Mountain City Care Center for all of their kindness, compassion and loving care given to Billy and all the family.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his sister-in-law, Peggy Hawkins, 933 Spear Branch Road, Mountain City, TN.

