Billy Joe Yelton, age 40, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on May 30, 1977 and came to live with Kitty Warden Yelton and the late Dr. John Yelton at the age of 6 months. In addition to his father, Billy was preceded in death by his sister, Misty Yelton.

Billy enjoyed the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed ‘cruising’ Mountain City in his blue mustang. Billy was a member of First Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mom, Kitty Yelton; sister and brother-in-law, Kristen and Chris Orr; brother, Josh Yelton; niece, Emily Orr; nephew, Connor Orr; special aunt, Becky Stewart; special uncles: Mike Warden and Bill Warden; many special cousins and friends.

Services for Billy will be private and will be conducted by Pastor Ricky Ray. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Billy’s memory may be made to the Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Mountain States Home Health for all of their loving care given to Billy and our family.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Billy Joe Yelton has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home 224 S. Church St. Mountain City, TN 37683.