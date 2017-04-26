Billy Gene McFadden, age 69, of 5161 Highway 421 South, Mountain City, TN gained his wings and went to his heavenly home, after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, April 1, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born March 3, 1948, in Mountain City, TN to the late Tom McFadden and Dorothy Canter Mains. In

Addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; a brother, Buck McFadden; a sister, Roseann Canter and a sister-in-law, Barbara Lynn McFadden.

Billy loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved fishing, the Tennessee Titans and the Tennessee Volunteers. He was a member of the Mountain City Presbyterian Church.

Surviving loved ones include his loving wife of 43 years, Kathy K. McFadden of the home; daughter, Gwendolyn Dunn-Gardner and husband Chico; two grandchildren, Destiny Dunn and Patience Gardner both of Johnson City, TN; one great grandson, Roman Dunn of Johnson City, TN; two sisters, Wilma Carpenter and husband Ronnie of Heartwell Georgia and Peggy Reece of Mountain City, TN; three brothers, Kenny Mains and wife Sharon of Mountain City, TN, Bobby Mains and Billy Mains both of West Grove, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Bobbie McFadden of Bristol, TN and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service for Mr. Bill McFadden will be conducted on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home at 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Con Sauls to officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will be on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 from the Sunset Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m.

At other times, friends may call at the residence, 5161 Highway 421 South, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com.

The family of Bill McFadden has placed his services in the competent and caring hands of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.