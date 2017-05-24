Billy Gene Farmer, age 71, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at the Watauga Medical Center. He was born on October 10, 1945 to the late Lester and Reatha Nichols Farmer.

Those left to cherish his memories include his uncle and aunt, Robert and kay Nichols; cousin, Robert Price and his wife Sue; several more cousins and special family members and his many, many special friends at Mountain City Care Center.

Billy enjoyed watching television. He was a huge Elvis Presley fan and enjoyed anything and everything Elvis. He also enjoyed football games, westerns and wrestling.

The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Gambill officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park.

