Billy Gene “Buddy” Slemp, Sr., of Lexington, NC passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. He was born on October 1, 1939 to the late McDonald Slemp and Ruby Perkins Slemp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Cole Slemp, and a sister, Linda Rupard.

Buddy was a sweet and loving man. He retired as a truck driver after driving for 47 years.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Davis Slemp; sons: Billy Gene Slemp, Jr. of Bolt, West Virginia and Carl Franklin Slemp of Lexington, NC; sisters: Donna West and husband Mike, Karen Icenhour and husband Tom; brother, Jack Slemp and wife Olive; fifteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 21, 2017 from the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Mac Arnold officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow in the Hodge Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Grindstaff, Dennis Tester, Steve Hodge, Jimmy Tester, Jack Arnold, Johnny Arnold and Keith Main. Honorary pallbearers will be Sidney Main, Jackie Ward, and Des Ward. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, Suite 6, Johnson City, TN 37604.

At other times, friends may visit at 790 Sandy Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

