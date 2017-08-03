Billie ‘Wild Bill’ Holman

Billie Holman, age 73, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on December 25, 1943 to the late Clifford and Flora Brown Holman. In addition to his parents, Billie was preceded in death by a sister, Bessie Mae; brother, Ben Holman and half-brother, Sylvester Holman.

Billie was known as ‘Wild Bill’ by his family and friends, earning this nick name by always wearing his cowboy hat and boots wherever he was going. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing. Billie also enjoyed being at home with his family and his dog Sugar.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 49 years, Sandra Gill Holman; sons and daughters-in-law: James and Adrienne Holman and Kerry and Manny Holman; half-sister, Ensa Stanley; brothers: Tony Holman and Glenn Holman; grandchildren: Kaitlin Holman, Mannix Holman, Emily Holman and Skyler Holman; several cousins, nieces and nephews and many special ‘back yard buddies’.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Daniel Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 5489 Hwy 67 W, Mountain City, TN.

