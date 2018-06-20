Bill Wright

Nov. 21, 1951 – May 12, 2018

William Clayton Wright II was born November 21, 1951, along with his twin brother George Turner Wright to Nell Turner

Wright and Charles McQuown Wright in Bristol, Virginia.

He was a native of Mountain City, Tennessee and attended Johnson County schools. Bill graduated from Brandon Hall School in Dunwoody, Georgia. He attended Tulane University and received both bachelor’s and masters’ degrees in architecture and was a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Construction Specifications Institute (CSI), and National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Bill was a lifelong Methodist and a faithful member of Mayfair Heights United Methodist Church, serving as a member of the Church Board, trustee, and usher. He was a principal in the firm of GSB, where he spent the majority of his career. Bill was a brilliant architect, who developed close relationships with both coworkers and clients.

Ever the gentleman, Bill strived to be involved in the activities of his firm and in the lives of his friends. Bill’s friends spoke of his being generous with his time, talents, resources, and kindheartedness. He was a great friend and listener and mentor to many. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and had lifelong friends from his college years. During his 30 years at the company, he worked on countless hospitality and renovation/restoration projects that included the USPS Office and Courthouse Renovation; Marriott Wardman Park; and his last project, the Ardmore Readiness Center.

Bill was especially proud of the work he did with communities in working with HUD to build affordable housing for seniors, as well as a renovation of the Federal Courthouse shortly before the Murrah Building Bombing. He had a meeting at the Murrah Building that was scheduled for 9:00am on April 19th, 1995, but ran late and missed being there by minutes. This forever changed his life, and the lives of so many other Oklahomans.

While a student at Tulane, Bill had a blind date with a recent graduate of Auburn University. Almost four years later, Bill married his great love, Lissa McCall, on June 18, 1977, in her hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama. Bill and Lissa celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last June. They were truly blessed with their two children, Melissa and Turner. Bill was overjoyed at the births of his grandchildren, Carter and Lairyn Hayes. Bill was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife; his children, Melissa and Jeremy Hayes, and Turner Wright. He also leaves his precious grandchildren.

He is survived by George (brother) and Andrea Wright and their children, Keith, Jamie and Timbra, and Sarah Wright, and their grandsons, Keegan and Mac. He is also survived by Lissa’s brother’s family—Whit and JoAnna McCall and their sons Will and John. Also surviving Bill is Lissa’s mother, Marjorie Malloy Fox, and her husband Marion Fox. Special cousins Buddy and Janice Turner, Harry and Nancy Lambright, and Peggy Mock. Special thanks to the stroke team and neuro ICU at Oklahoma City Baptist Integris Hospital for their compassionate care. We count one of our great blessings Dr. Alan Garber, who cared for Bill in the hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oklahoma United Methodist Circle of Care, or the charity of your choice. Bill was an organ donor and continued to help others in this way. Rest in peace, our kind and gentle Bill. Memorial Service was held on Friday, May 18, at 3:00 p.m., Mayfair Heights United Methodist Church, 3131 NW 50 Street, Oklahoma City, under the direction of Mercer Adams Funeral Service.