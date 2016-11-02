Bill E. Icenhour, age 68, of Mountain City, TN, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Bill died at his home surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Bill was born to Joel and Margaret Icenhour on June 6, 1948. He was raised in the Cold Springs community with his three sisters and one brother. He enjoyed a wonderful boyhood and loved to tell stories about that time of his life.

Bill was a member of the Johnson County High School Class of 1966. He maintained close friendships with many of his classmates and enjoyed reunions. Bill was all conference in football and later played on the Augusta Eagles Semi-Professional team.

Bill began his career in utility construction with CFW Construction Co. He worked throughout the southeast on large utility projects. He went on to be the project manager for Sanders Brothers, Inc. in Charlotte, NC. In 1989, Bill started Iron Mountain Construction and has enjoyed working in the business with his family for 27 years. He made many lasting friendship during his work career and not many things made him as happy as operating a track hoe.

Bill’s greatest joy came in February of 2007 when he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ and was saved. He was burdened that all of his friends and family come to know the Lord.

2 Corinthians 5:17- Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.

Bill is survived by the love of his life and best friend, his loving wife, Phyllis Gentry Icenhour. He is also survived by his dear mother, Margaret Icenhour, Loving children- Kimberly Icenhour Hayworth (Kevin), Samuel E. Icenhour(Deena) and Billy P. Icenhour (Jennifer).

Sisters- Maryann Gambill (Earl), Lois Hatfield (John), Brenda Harper (Paul), Brother-Lynn Osborne (Kim).

Grandchildren- Megan Hayworth Adams (Matt), Zack Hayworth (Brittany), Connor Icenhour (Danielle), Samuel Icenhour, Thurman “Bud” Icenhour, Rhiannon Icenhour and Ryleigh Icenhour. Great Grandsons- Knox Hayworth and Cash Adams.

Step children-Kim Garrett(Don)and Becky Eastridge (Johnny), Step-Grandchildren- Leanna Garrett and Katie Timbs.

The family wants to express our heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Kingsport Hematology Oncology Associates for the loving care they gave Bill during his illness. They were a blessing to our family.

The family will receive friends from 5pm – 8 pm on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at the Calvary Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 8 pm. Pastor Ricky Campbell and Frank Stanley will be conducting the service. Graveside service will be at 11 am, Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at the Johnson Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers are Zack Hayworth, Connor Icenhour, Samuel Icenhour, Bud Icenhour, Matt Adams, Robert Bower, Jake Bower and Ron Billiot. Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Sanders, David Adams, Dr. Don Tarr, Johnny Arnold, Roy Greene, Roberto Martinez, Marion Rothrock and all Iron Mountain Construction employees past and present.

Memorials may be made in Bill’s memory to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683

The family will receive friends at the home 380 K & R Rd., Butler, TN 37640.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Bill E. Icenhour has entrusted his service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church St., Mountain City TN 37683.