Beuna ‘Sis’ Hawks, age 95, of Mountain City, Tennessee and formerly of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on September 14, 1922 to the late Ed and Bertha Robinson Rainbolt. In addition to her parents, Beuna was preceded in death by her husband Coy Hawks; sisters and brothers-in-law: Grace and Chester ‘Tilley’ Stout and Mae and Stoney Grindstaff and brother and sister-in-law, Park and Pat Rainbolt.

Sis worked for Al Beverly as Bookkeeper and Secretary for many years for his bean business in Florida. Before she was affected with Alzheimer’s, Sis loved going to church at Little Doe and First Baptist. She loved to travel the United States.

Those left to cherish her memories include her nieces and nephews who she thought of as her own children: Hilda Stout, Mona Stout, Gary Hilton and Amy Grindstaff Miller; great niece, Tori Stout; great nephew, Eric Stout; one great-great niece and two great-great nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Beuna ‘Sis’ Hawks has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.