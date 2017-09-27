Beulah Mae Head

Beulah Mae Head, age 86, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

She was born on February 11, 1931 in Ashe County, NC to the late Clarence Farmer and Lela Williams Farmer. In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, J D Head, who passed in 2003, granddaughter, Amy Dawn Head (2006), sister, Jewel Setzer, brothers, Carl Farmer, Bernard Farmer and Welzie Farmer.

Beulah loved to read her bible and to sing praises to her Lord. She was loved by everyone who knew her and was a true friend to everyone she knew. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and was seen a lot of her time outside digging with her hoe. She would often mention that she was in many spelling Bee’s in her earlier years and even as she grew older she was still able to spell. Beulah attended Laurel Springs Church on Forge Creek. She loved her Lord and she has gone home to be with him.

She is survived by her daughter, Wilma Tuten; son and daughter-in-law; Kenny and Jane Head; brother and sister-in-law; Earl and Phyllis Farmer; grandson, Kenneth (Timmy) Taylor and wife Missy; great-granddaughters, Brittany Stout and husband Patrick and Amber Taylor all of Mountain City, TN; three nieces, three nephews, several cousins and special friends Jonathan and Linda Hurley, Ellen Roark, Wanda Laws as well as many friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Frank Woods and Roger Espinoza officiating. Music will be by her niece Kathy Hedrick, Codty Newman and the Fletcher Family. Pallbearers will be Paul Miller, Jr., Terry Hedrick, Randy Farmer, Patrick Stout, Jonathan Hurley, Gary Laws, Kenneth Oliver and Daniel Laws. Honorary pallbearers are Pastor Spencer Roark, Bill Taylor, Chris Price, Little Rob, Johnson County EMS and Wings Air Rescue.

Graveside Service & Interment will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from the Dunn Cemetery.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home 351 Old Forge Creek Circle, Mountain City, TN 37683.

