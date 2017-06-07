Betty Sharon Wolfe Potter

Betty Sharon Wolfe Potter, age 58, of Vilas, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1959 to the late William and Hassie L. Dugger Wolfe. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by two brothers: Terry Wolfe and Jim Wolfe and husband Wayne Potter.

Sharon loved to study and read about Indian history. She also enjoyed hunting arrow heads and Indian relics.

She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include a daughter, Misty Dickens of Mountain City, TN; sons: Chris Potter and wife Shannon of Sugar Grove, NC and Scotty Potter of Vilas, NC; brother, Lyle Wolfe of Vilas, NC; grandchildren: Sierra Puckett, Tyler Dickens, Breanna Potter, Chris Dickens, Simon Potter and Ava Dickens and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and interment will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Cowantown Cemetery, Butler, TN. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 470 US HWY 321 N, Vilas, NC.

