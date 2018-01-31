Betty Ruth Lipford Woodard Teague passed away at her home on Monday, January 22, 2018. She was born November 29, 1930 in Johnson County, TN. Betty was the daughter of Beverly Lipford and Viria Arnold Lipford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: two sisters, Dorothy Riddle and Hazel Powers; five brothers, Claude Lipford, Fred Lipford, Dennis Lipford, Dana Lipford and Arliss Lipford. She loved gardening and flowers.

Betty is survived by her children: Gene Woodard and wife Carol, Hampton, TN, Dana Woodard, Mountain City, TN, Brenda Preece, Creston, NC, Linda Morris, Mountain City, TN, Cathy Woodard, Fort Myers, FL, and Jeffery Woodard and wife Shirley, Mountain City, TN. Eleven grandchildren, several great grandchildren, four great, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Betty will be conducted on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 8:00 pm in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Services will be conducted by Bishop Trent Spalding.

Interment will be on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm in the Price & Lipford Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family on our webpage huxlipfordfh.com

At other times friends may call at the home of Ms. Teague, 340 Stage Road, Mountain City, TN.

Professional Services are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.