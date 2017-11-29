Betty Lou Stout Cornett, 84 (Mimi to family and close friends), of Southern Pines, North Carolina, passed away on November 17, 2017 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

Mimi was born January 19, 1933 in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late B.C. and Donnie Stout. She truly loved her family, and especially her great grandchildren. She always loved doing things for others and never wanted anything in return for herself; she enjoyed cooking and was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Cornett, and one sister, Mary Lee Vaughn.

She is survived by two children, Kathryn Cornett-Ulrich (Harry) and Sandra Corbetto-Cornett (Eduardo); four grandchildren, Matthew and Daniel Bower, Giovanni Corbetto and Chiara Cates (Corbetto); in addition, she is survived by five great grandchildren, Jackson, Kairi, Sebastian, Nicolas and Micaela. She is also survived by beloved brothers Fred, Jack, and B.C. Stout and their children.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 3:00PM at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com

