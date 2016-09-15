Betty Jean Roberts, age 76 of 311 Melvin Brown Lane, Mountain City, Tennessee passed away in the Mountain City Care Center on Tuesday, September 06, 2016.

Ms. Roberts was born on August 9, 1940 to the late M.M. Stout and Ruth Norris Stout. In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by four brothers; Billy Ray Stout, Rhonda Stout, J.R. Stout, and Jimmy Stout. Betty loved sewing, listening to bluegrass music and spending time with her grandchildren. She attended the Dyson Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include; two daughters, Shelia Kennedy, Mountain City, TN and

Melody Grayson and husband Todd, Mountain City, TN; two sons, Mark Roberts, Mountain City, TN and Tim Roberts and wife Robin, Mountain City, TN; brother; Jack Stout and wife Sharon Mountain City, TN; five Grandchildren, Jamie Roberts and wife Dawn, Mtn City, TN; Jason Roberts and wife Emily, Johnson City, TN; Jodi “Candy” Hampton, Mountain City, TN; Jarrett Roberts, Johnson City, TN and Gracie Grayson of Mountain City, TN. Six Great Grandchildren, several nieces and nephews as well as special friends, Maratha Dugger, Judy Stout, Lucille Brown, and Sam Renfro also survive.

Funeral service for Ms. Roberts will be conducted on Friday, September 9, 2016 at 6:00 pm. in the Charles B. Hux Chapel of Hux-Lipford funeral home with a visitation prior to the service from 5:00 until 6:00 pm. Cameron Dula will be officiating. Graveside service will follow in the Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jamie Roberts, Jason Roberts, Jarrett Roberts, Blade Hampton, Gage Hampton, Eli Eller, David Martin, Bobby Potter, Todd Grayson and Ronnie Hughes. Honorary Pallbearers are Doctors and Staff of the Mountain City Care Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Emerson Hall 125, 454 Barnhill Drive, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

At other times the family will be receiving friends at the residence of a daughter Shelia Kennedy, 777 Pedro Shoun Lane, Mountain City, TN.

Online condolences may be sent to the family thru the website huxlipfordfh.com

Professional services for Ms. Roberts are being provided by the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee.