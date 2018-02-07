MOUNTAIN CITY—Betty Jane Howard, 83, of 2135 Antioch Road in Mountain City went home to be with the Lord Jan. 29, 2018, after a long illness.

She was the wife for 60 years of Clint Howard, an accomplished musician and storyteller, who predeceased her in 2011. She and her husband lived briefly (in the late 1950s) in Newport News, Va., where he worked for the shipyard.

She was sweet, gentle, tender, kind and soft spoken. She was proud of her mountain heritage.

Betty Jane had three children: Patsy Robinson Timbs (wife of Larry Timbs Jr.); Ray Clinton Howard; and Clarence (who passed away in 2007).

The daughter of the late Rayburn and Ethel Snyder of Ashe County, N.C., also had two sisters—Doll (deceased), who was married to Waldo Parker of West Grove, Penn.; and Corena Snyder (married to the late Howard Snyder of Creston, N.C.) Her brother, Darrell “Darl” Snyder (married to Josephine) of Creston, N.C., survives.

The late Sam Robinson was her son-in-law. Daughter-in-laws Glenda and Debi Howard survive.

She was born and raised in the Brushy Fork community of Ashe County and attended Riverview High School there.

Betty Jane, a long-time active member of Antioch Baptist Church until her illness in 2011, had worked at Lecos, later to become Levis, where she made many friends and retired after 36 years.

She is survived by seven grandchildren: Rachel Robinson Shearin (and husband John), Clint Robinson(and wife Shannon), Garet Howard (and wife Briana), Brad Howard, Sandra McCloud (and husband Larry), Ashley Howard-Forbes (and husband William Forbes), and Hana Rae Howard. One other grandchild, Mitchell Howard, died in 2002.

In addition, Betty Jane is survived by 15 great grandchildren: Blake and Weston Robinson; Taylor, Hannah, Jessie and Samantha Shearin; Will and Leah McCloud; Portia, Sully and Ruby Howard; Travis and Hank Howard; Nixon and Nash Forbes.

Betty Jane had one nephew, one deceased nephew and five nieces.

Heartfelt appeciation to special friends and caregivers Sandra Blevins and Barbara Bunten.

She loved her church and reading her Bible. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, cooking, taking care of her home and yard, porch sitting and helping her husband Clint tend to his cows and tobacco.

She always looked forward to celebrating birthdays, holidays and other special occasions with her family.

Even when she became ill a few years ago, she enjoyed the warmth of the sunshine, gazing at the sky, walking, and taking in the magnificent mountain scenery of her beloved home community.

Her daughter Patsy, who did all she could to take care of her mother the last few years of her life, remembers her mom as “coming to my hospital bed 49 straight days when I had a stroke at the age of 13.”

Patsy said that she was “the mom and grandmother who was always willing to lend a hand, the dear friend and neighbor who never said or did anything to hurt anyone. This is the mama I’ve missed these past few years and will grieve until I see her in Heaven. I believe my mom followed Christ in the factory, in the church and in her community. She was controlled by the Holy Spirit and she was Christ’s ambassador wherever God led her.

“How great is God to have given me such a mother.”

The family will receive friends at Betty Jane’s home at 2135 Antioch Road in Mountain City.

Funeral services for Betty Jane Howard will be 2:00 PM Thursday February 1st 2018 at the Antioch Baptist Church of 117 Antioch Road in Mountain City, with the Rev. Kenny Ray Vaught officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 PM prior to the service. Music will be provided by family and friends.

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home of Mountain City is in charge of arrangements.

Graveside services will be at the Reece Memorial Cemetery in Mountain City. Betty Jane will be laid to rest next to her husband, Clint Howard.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons.

Memorials/donations may be made to her Sunday School class (C/O Callie Ann Dunn) at Antioch Baptist Church, 117 Antioch Road, Mountain City, Tenn. 37683