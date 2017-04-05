Betty Jane Fritts

Betty Jane Fritts, age 69, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017. She was born November 26, 1947 to the late Spencer Fletcher and Margaret Jene Street. Betty enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed working in her flowers and helping at Hales Ministry but most of all she enjoyed being with her two dogs, BB and Lucky.

Survivors include: Husband: Roy “Buster” Fritts; Son: Robbie Allen Fletcher; Step-Son: Brian Fritts; Step Daughter: Crystal and husband Martin Norris and Kathy and husband Johnny Feltner; Grandchildren: Robbie Fletcher, Jacob Fletcher, Christina Norris, and Brittany Norris. Step-Grandchildren: Becky, Kimberly and Brandy Fritts and Josh Feltner; Two Brothers: Bobby Fletcher and Teddy Street, both of Mountain City, TN. Several Nieces and Nephews also survive and her special friend Ellen Stout.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2017 at Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux Lipford Funeral Home. with Rev. Harvey White officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside service and interment will follow in Mast Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Buck Fritts, George Roark, Marty Norris, Dustin Fritts, Billy Davis and Joey Allen.

