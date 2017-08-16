Betty Faye Stuart, age 88, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, August 08, 2017 at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1929 to the late Calton and Bessie Eastridge Graybeal. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband Moffett Lee Stuart; sister, Sue Simmons and brothers: Conley Odell Graybeal, Wade Graybeal, Pete Graybeal and Vaughn Graybeal.

Betty enjoyed singing in church. She liked to socialize and enjoyed being around other people. Betty loved being outdoors. She was a loving sister and will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memories include sisters: Ruth Cooke and Bobbie Cogswell; special niece, Shirley Ann Dunn; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017 at Reece Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Paul Graybeal officiating. Pallbearers will be Eddie Lipford, Ronnie Lipford, Tim Lipford, Terry Cooke, Tom Cooke and Teddy Cooke. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Robert Griffith and Bob Graybeal.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of her sister, 110 Roan Street, Mountain City, TN.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Betty Faye Stuart has entrusted her service to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN.