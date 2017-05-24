Bertha Lucille Arnold Wilcox, age 90, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center. She was born on August 25, 1926 to the late Alex Tester and Myrtle Mae Dean Tester. In addition to her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse Arnold; second husband, Taft Wilcox; sons: Billy Arnold, Ronnie Arnold, Rick Arnold, Robert Arnold and Junior Arnold; sister, Geraldine Tester; brothers: Millard Tester, Ellis Tester, Bobby Tester, Harvey Tester and Joe Tester step children: John Wilcox, Ola Mae Scott, Mary Lee Icenhour, Maxie Icenhour and Ed Wilcox.

Bertha was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible and visits from her church family. Prior to her declining health, Bertha enjoyed raising a garden, canning and cooking. She retired from Levi Strauss, where she was an Inspector for many years.

Those left to cherish her memories include daughters: Hazel Arnold Winters and husband Odell and Rosy Prince; son, Stanley Hendricks; step children: Peanut Mullins, Ilene Cuddy, Della Womble, Carolyn Spinks Higginbotham, Naomi Bunter, Rob Wilcox and JB Wilcox; sisters: Verna Smith, Margaret Cross and Linda Davis; brother, Alfred Tester; grandchildren: Justin Arnold, Derek Arnold and Jessica Vanover, Joyce May, Tim Prince, Carol Wilcox, Tammy Gentry, Eddie Winters, Jimmy Winters, David Winters; special grandchild, Robin Greene; several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Calvary Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer and Pastor Rick Thomason officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Green Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Arnold, Derek Arnold, Tim Prince, Greg Wilcox, Odell Winters and Stanley Hendricks. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Jones and Dr. John Whitlock

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Mountain City Care Center for all of their kindness and loving care throughout the last years.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Bertha Lucille Arnold Wilcox has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.