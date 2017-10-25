Belinda Diane Harmon

Belinda Diane ‘Dizz’ Harmon, age 52, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2017 in the Watauga Medical Center. She was born on February 22, 1965 in Liovnia, MI to Gloria Greenwell and the late Uziel Payne. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Payne.

Dizz loved her husb and, children and grandchildren and will be truly missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed being outdoors and especially proud of her Cherokee heritage. Dizz loved all animals and most of all her dog, Little Bit.

She was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Ronnie Harmon , daughter, Shannon Potter and husband Chris, grandchildren, Breanna Harmon and Simon Harmon, sister, Melissa Bobbie Grindstaff and husband Jason, brother, Martin Greenwell, nieces, Shelby and Madison Grindstaff, nephew, Noah Grindstaff, special cousins, Kenny Payne and Suzanne Payne.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2017 from Mountain City Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 2:00 p.m. from the Harmon Cemetery with Gary Bowman to officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Shannon Potter 304 McGuire Rd., Sugar Grove, NC and at the home of her mother, Gloria Greenwell, 160 Dewey Payne Rd., Butler, TN

