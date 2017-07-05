Barbara Louise Birdsall, age 84, of Butler, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 28, 1932 in Eau Gallie Florida to the late John and Edythe King Mansfield. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband George E. Birdsall and grandson, John M. Unden.

Barbara grew up in Patchogue, Long Island and loved the ocean. She loved decorating her cozy home, socializing with friends and watching General Hospital each day at 3:00 p.m. She retired from Northern Westchester Hopsital Center in Mount Kisco, New York.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children: Renee Feister and husband Rick, Laurie Wehman, Kerrie Hunt and husband Robert and Sue Hassett and husband Rick, John Unden and wife Lori and Geary Unden and wife Kathy; sister, Lorraine Gerard; fourteen grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held in New York at a later date.

