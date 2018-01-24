Avis Cleo Stevens, 91, of Lincoln University, passed away on Friday, January 19 2018, at Jennersville Regional Hospital, West Grove.

She was the wife of the late Benjamin Stevens and first husband Asa J. Smith.

Born in Ashe County, NC, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella Sluder Osborne.

Avis was a member of Full Gospel Church, Kennett Square.

She loved quilting, gardening, cooking and selling Avon products.

She is survived by three daughters, Connie Troupe, Mary Hughes and Nancy Taylor; three sons, Eugene Smith, Jimmy “AJ” Smith and Virgil Smith; three brothers; five sisters; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and special friend, Dewey Jennings and family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford where family and friends may visit from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Interment will be in the Oxford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Full Gospel Church, 430 E. South St., Kennett Square, PA 19348.

