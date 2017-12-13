Audrey “Bea” Hawks, age 95, passed away November 27, 2017 at the Mountain City Care Center where she had been a resident for the last 7 years.

She was born on June 6, 1922 to the late Timothy and Nevada Roark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Howard Hawks and son, Clarence Dean Hawks, as well as her siblings: Raymond Roark, Ollie Hawks, Wilbie Bentley, Ruth Buckles, Etta Bentley, Danford Jones, Hubert Hawks, Worley Hawks, Lockie Roark, Tommy Roark and Maggie Roark.

Mrs. Hawks was born in Shady Valley and made her home there until moving to the Care Center in Mountain City. She loved her family and many friends.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and canning. She attended the Shady Valley Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hawks is survived by a daughter, Beverly Diane Hawks of Mountain City, Tennessee and a grandson, Johnny Dean Hawks of Bristol, Tennessee. Several nieces and nephews, as well as special friends, Gerald and Karen Buckles, also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hawks will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, 2017 from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will follow from the Shady Valley Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of the Mountain City Care Center for the good care Mrs. Hawks received while a resident there.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the Hawks Family are in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, 300 W. Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.