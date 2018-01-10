Anna Ruth Atwood, age 88, of Butler, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 30, 2017 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on March 27 1929 in Johnson County, TN to the late Isaac Cable and Hessie White Cable. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters, Edith Brown and Kate Kyte and brother Joe Cable.

Anna Ruth is survived by three daughters: Elizabeth Wallace and husband Terry, Patricia Tester and husband Doyle and Brenda Curbey; two sons: Robert Atwood and wife Georeta and Freddie Atwood; eight grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren, one sister, Yvonne Phillips, several nieces and nephews.

Anna Ruth’s request was for a graveside service to be held. Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday January 2, 2018 at Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Don Winters officiating. Pallbearers will be; Craig Tester, Doyle Tester, John Gordon, Doug Trivette, Terry Wallace and Len Wallace.

Due to inclement weather service may be held in the Sugar Grove Church.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home 876 Atwood Rd. Butler. TN 37640

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family for a head stone.

