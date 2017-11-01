Anna Lee Cornell, age 86, of Big Stone Gap, VA went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 23, 2017. She was born in Watauga County NC, July 18, 1931 to the late Tom Carlton and Lily May Carlton; and also lived in Johnson County TN for a number of years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Cornell, a daughter, Linda Kaye Miller, sisters Biner Osborne, Easter Triplett, Evee Hodge, Maymie Hodge, and a brother Vonley Carlton.

Anna enjoyed working at her home. She enjoyed sewing, going for walks, going to yard sales, and listening to bluegrass music, especially Carter Stanley and Ralph Stanley.

She is survived by her son, Benny Cornell and Tammy Lassiter, a brother, Raymond Carlton, grandchildren Christy Wallace and husband Scotty, Justin Cornell, Lindsey Cornell, Misty Miller, Jessie Miller, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 27, 2017 from the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Buddy Morefield officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow from Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Anna Lee Cornell has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.