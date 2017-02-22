Ann McElyea, age 80, of Mountain City ,Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at her home following an extended illness. She was born in Johnson County, Tennessee on July 2, 1936 to the late Sam Bryant and Beulah Michaels Bryant. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband Lewis McElyea; grandson, Wibb McElyea; sisters: Marie McElyea, Sue Main, Betty Jennings, Elizabeth Crutchfield, Mae Eldreth and brothers: Earl Bryant, Willard Bryant, Carl Bryant and Burl Bryant.

Ann retired from Levi Strauss. She loved to cook for her family and neighbors before her declining health. She loved her family and enjoyed having them around and will be truly missed by all.

Ann was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her four daughters: Donna Talley and husband Lee, Debbie McElyea, Teresa Roark and husband Bob and Michelle Nave and husband Alan; son, Gary McElyea and wife Crystal Winters; grandchildren: Dustin McElyea, Nikki McElyea, Chris Roark and Jordan Arney; step grandchildren: Brandon Nave, Bud Swift, Shawna Blevins; great grandchildren: Bryson Ward and Braylon Ward; sisters-in-law: Joyce Bryant and Betty Bryant; special friends: Angie Johnson and Janet Towry; Ann was Nanny to a special little girl, Lexie Faircloth; several cousins, nieces and nephews;.

Graveside service for Ann will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastors Eddie Porter and Roy Dowell officiating. Pallbearers will be Gary McElyea, Bob Roark, Dustin McElyea, Chris Roark, Jordan Arney, Billy Caldwell and Billy Heck. Honorary pallbearers are Lee Talley, Alan Nave, Matt Story, Steve Story, Lester Faircloth, David Campbell, Kenny Mains, Danny McElyea and Bud Swift.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683, Johnson County Rescue Squad, 203 Vandilla Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 or the Make a Wish Foundation for Children, 4742 North 24th Street, Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Kenny and Sharon Mains, Dr. Gray and Seby B. Jones Cancer Center and Staff for all of your kindness and care.

At other times the family will receive friends at her residence, 310 Dotson Lane #4, Mountain City, TN or home of her daughter Donna, 527 Dr. Taylor Lane, Mountain City, TN

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Ann McElyea has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.