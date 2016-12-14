Anita Roark, age 78, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2016, at her home. She was born on March 1, 1938 in Johnson County, TN to the late Roby Woodard and Hassie Johnson Woodard. In addition to her parents Anita was preceded in death by her daughter Connie Roark.

She enjoyed her flowers and those who knew her best knew she loved her knickknacks and especially her cats. Anita had a love for music and had sung with Bill Monroe, Stanley Brothers and many others, and will be truly missed by all.

She was of the Baptist belief.

Anita is survived by her son, Kenneth Roark and special friend Melissa Hollaway; sister, Ruby McCulloch; brother, John Woodard and wife Julie of Arizona; grandson, Nathaniel Roark of Morganton, NC; several nieces and nephews; special nephews, Bob Stout and Grady Stout, special niece, Brandy Bennett and Anita’s companion Bobby Ward of Butler, TN.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 from Mountain City Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Eddie Porter and Homer Vanover to officiate. Graveside service and burial will be Wednesday December 7, 2016 at 11:00 a.m., from the Sunset Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683.

The family will receive friends at the home, 315 Stage Rd., Mountain City, TN 37683.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Anita Roark has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.