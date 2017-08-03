Angela Dawn Davis Fenner

Angela Dawn Davis Fenner, age 38, of Mountain City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord following a long illness on Friday, July 28, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born on June 29, 1979 to James and Judy Banner Davis.

Angela will be remembered for her Big Heart. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, and aunt and enjoyed every minute she spent with her family. She liked to travel and especially loved going to St. Louis to visit Aunt Dawn, Uncle Mike and the girls, Britney and Danielle. She had a special love for animals, especially her little dog, Tinkerbelle.

She was a member of Rainbow Mennonite Church where she accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age.

Those left to cherish her memories include her parents James and Judy Davis; daughters: Cassidy Sierra Fenner and Chloe Elizabeth Fenner; son, Isaiah Cole Fenner; sister, Jennifer Hope Davis and friend Gary McFadden; brother, Jason Aaron Davis and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the Rainbow Mennonite Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Gambill and Larry Denny officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Rainbow Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her father, Jay Davis and Charles Davis, Emory Davis, Lawrence Davis, Gary McFadden, Mike Howard and Art Banner. Honorary pallbearers are the Men of Rainbow Mennonite Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Angela’s memory may be made to the Rainbow Mennonite Church, .

The family wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Mountain City Care Center, Silver Angels and Mountain States Home Health for all of their loving care.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of her parents, 732 Rainbow Road, Mountain City, TN

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Angela Dawn Davis Fenner has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.