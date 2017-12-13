Alton L. Sluder, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at his home in Shady Valley, Tennessee. He was born December 19, 1938 to the late Otis and Letha Sluder. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Tim and his brothers: Cline, Curtis and Herbert Sluder.

Alton was a lifelong resident of Shady Valley except for a few years that he lived in Maryland where during that time he drove the bus for Continental Trailways and also transported the Washington Redskins to and from games. Alton owned and operated Sluder Brothers Logging with his brothers for many years. He and his wife Shirley retired from S&S General Store.

Alton was a good husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 56 years, Shirley Jones Sluder; daughter, Pattie Taylor and husband Rick and their sons: Austin Shoun, Matthew Shoun, Chad Taylor, Triston, Taylor and Garrett Taylor; daughter, Jackie Sluder Grindstaff and husband Blake and their daughter, Josie Cheyenne Grindstaff; grandson, Jake Sluder (Tim’s Son); brother, Kenneth Sluder and wife Eula; several nieces, nephews and extended family members as well as many close family friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 26, 2017 at the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of the Hux-Lipford Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Porter officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 at the Shady Valley Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jake Sluder, Matt Shoun, Blake Grindstaff, Rick Taylor, Kenneth Blevins, Tad Morley, Tom Sluder and Tracey Mullins. Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Sluder, Skip Wills, Jack Smith and Steve Snyder.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 129 Sluder Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huxlipfordfh.com.

Professional arrangements for the Alton Sluder family are in the care of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, 300 W. Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.