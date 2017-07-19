Allie Beatrice Eames, age 78, of Mountain City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born July 19, 1938 to the late Thomas Wilburn Ward and Vada Ruth Dugger Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. Allie worked in the restaurant business for many years before her retirement.

Survivors include sisters: Jennie Steiner and Willie Dickens, and brothers; Thomas Ward and Earl Ward. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

It was Allie’s wish to be cremated with no formal service being held and for her cremated remains to be interred at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, MD.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com .

The family of Allie Beatrice Eames has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.