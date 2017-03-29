Allen Winters, age 33, of 222 Douglas Drive, Damascus Va. passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017. He was born July 22, 1983 to Rondall Glen Winters and Debbie Garland Winters of Mountain City, Tennessee. Allen loved fishing and hiking.

Allen is survived by his wife, Jennifer Winters, Damascus, Virginia and his parents, Rondall and Debbie Winters, Mountain City, Tennessee; one son, Jacob Allen Winters, Damascus, Virginia; two brothers, Brad and Brian Garland, Mountain City, Tennessee and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and lots of Special Friends also survive.

Visitation will be 2-4:00 pm. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Hux-Lipford Funeral prior to the funeral service.

The funeral service will be conducted at 4:00 pm. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee with Minister Billy Morefield officiating.

The family of Allen Winters has placed his services in the competent and caring hands of Hux-Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.