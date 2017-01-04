Alees May Farmer, age 79, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at the Mountain City Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on March 15, 1937 to the late Boone and Grace May of Trade, Tennessee. In addition to her parents, Alees was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Farmer, daughter, Teresa Reece and brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd May and his wife Marcella.

Alees is survived by her son, Tracy Farmer and friend Margarete Smith of Port Deposit, Maryland; grandsons: Alex Connelly and wife Samantha of Stephens City, Virginia and David Farmer of Port Deposit, Maryland; sister, Audrey Younce and husband Lowell of Zionville, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Bill Farmer and wife Evelyn of Mountain City, Tennessee; nieces, Jeanne May of San Antonio, Texas, Susan Henson and husband Glenn of Vilas, North Carolina, Anne Sukow and husband Patrick of Sugar Grove, North Carolina and nephew, Bill May of Madison, Alabama.

Alees received great care from all of the staff at Mountain City Care Center and we will be forever grateful.

It was Alees’ wish to be cremated. A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Sunset Memorial Park of Mountain City.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Alees Farmer has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.