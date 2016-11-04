UT Extension posts information for dealing with drought

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s dry. Producers throughout the state are feeling the effects of an uncommonly hot, dry autumn. Many are concerned for the health and welfare of their livestock, and concern is growing regarding wildfires.

To help the state’s farmers, rural communities and families deal with the ongoing situation, University of Tennessee Extension has posted an online “drought resources” webpage. The site provides links to a variety of educational information that can help people make informed decisions on how to deal with extended dry conditions. You can find the website at this URL: https://extension.tennessee.edu/Pages/ANR-CED-Drought.aspx

“We intend for this website to be a ‘living document,’” said Robert Burns, Associate Dean of UT Extension who works with agricultural, natural resource and community economic development issues. “It will be continually added to and updated with information from UT Extension specialists and other credible sources.”

The site includes dates, locations and times for statewide producer webinars where drought management techniques will be presented. Some webinars have already occurred, but recordings of all the webinars are being posted for later viewing.

Along the top of the page is a link to the UT Extension publications page, where a simple search for topics of interest, such as “drought” or “livestock watering” may be entered to generate a list of publications by UT Extension specialists that may provide valuable information. Most of the publications are available for download free of charge.

Producers and landowners may also find information online at these websites:

· UT Beef and Forage Center: utbeef.com

· Their local county UT Extension Office: extension.tennessee.edu. Just click on the link for “Your Local Office” and click on your county’s image or name.

· Tennessee Department of Agriculture: tn.gov/agriculture

· The National eXtension site: ask.extension.org

Of particular concern to livestock producers is where to find enough feed for their animals during the late fall and winter. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture in cooperation with the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, maintains a Hay Directory (www.tn.gov/agriculture/article/ag-farms-hay) for producers looking to purchase hay.

For those with limited access to the internet, phone numbers for the local Extension Office are generally found in the government section of the telephone book.

Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu

